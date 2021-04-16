Kraaifontein family struggling to access grants due to lack of documentation

The Shweni family, which has been struggling for the past six years to get their identity documents. Cape Town - A Kraaifontein family is struggling to access social grants and government assistance because of a lack of proper documentation. According to community leader Linda Phito, the sad reality in local communities was that many people were struggling to access the most basic services they are entitled to as South Africans because they do not have documentation. Phito, who is the founder of a community advisory services organisation based in Bloekombos and Wallacedene, said: “The stark reality is that people do not have their basic identification documents and when they have children, they struggle to support and also obtain birth certificates for them too. “While there are bigger issues to be tackled, in a society like ours, the children need to be protected and provided for. We can’t have them living in poverty because of matters that can be resolved,” said Phito, who is trying to raise funds to assist a family of eight in Wallacedene to obtain their birth certificates.

The Shweni family, which has been struggling for the past six years to get their identity documents, is made up of the mother Lindiwe Dlamini, her husband Mawethu Shweni and their six children between the ages of 2 to 14-years-old.

Speaking to the Cape Argus, 31-year-old Dlamini said that she had been struggling to register her children’s births due to her not having an identity document and a birth certificate herself.

A Kraaifontein family is struggling to access social grants and government assistance because of a lack of proper documentation. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

She said: “The one thing I want the most, is my birth certificate. Unfortunately due to a disagreement, my mother has always sabotaged my chances of getting one. Now I have my own family and I’m struggling, I don’t want my children to go through what I went through.”

Her husband Shweni said: “For us to turn our lives around and be better equipped to support our children we need to get my wife a birth certificate. To do that we have been advised to go to her hometown in Maclear in the Eastern Cape.

“However, because we are both unemployed, we cannot do it on our own. We are appealing to the public, organisations, anyone who can help us to please help us.”

For more information on how you can assist the Shweni family, please contact Linda Phito on 071 820 1993.

