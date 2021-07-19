Kraaifontein man sentenced to 85 years in jail for storing drugs, firearms for gangs

Cape Town - Brendon Opperman, a “normal” resident in Kraaifontein, has been sentenced to 85 years in jail for storing illegal items like firearms and drugs that are used by gangs. The Blue Downs Regional Court sentenced Opperman last Thursday to 85 years imprisonment.

He was convicted for illegal possession of firearms, illegal possession of ammunition and illegal possession of thousands of mandrax tablets. Opperman was in possession of three revolvers, three semi-automatic firearms, 2 208 rounds of ammunition and 6 597 mandrax tablets. The court sentenced him to:

15 years’ imprisonment for the three counts of illegal possession of revolvers.

45 years’ imprisonment for the three counts illegal possession of semi-automatic firearms.

10 years’ imprisonment for the illegal possession of ammunition.

15 years’ imprisonment for the illegal possession of mandrax. The court ordered that some of the sentences run concurrently, effectively sentencing him to 35 years’ imprisonment. The prosecutor, Chandré Smit, described Opperman as a “channel” – these are “normal” residents with no criminal record, no known gang affiliation who are undetected by police but used by gangs to store their illegal items such as firearms and drugs. The National Prosecuting Authority said that in this case, police received a tip-off that Opperman was storing ammunition in a backyard premise on 28 Dune Street, Scottsville, Kraaifontein.

Police reacted immediately as the tip-off indicated that it was a huge cache of ammunition that was likely to be removed from the storage. The cops found Opperman on the premises and after searching the property, they found various firearms on top of the cupboard, found the ammunition in a set of drawers and the drugs were found packed in packets with 1 000 tablets each. Smit called several witnesses in building her case, including Captain Dirk van Rheenen, who testified on the impact of illegal passion of firearms, gang violence in the Scottsville area and how this case was directly linked to that.

He also testified that the drugs were packaged as 1 000 mandrax tablets per bag and one bag was open and had 507 tablets inside. The packaging spoke to the fact that there was drug dealing taking place and some drugs were collected from Opperman for distribution. He also told the court that the illegal firearms were commonly used in gang-related incidents in Kraaifontein and innocent by standers suffered, with some losing their lives in these shootings.

Smit argued that the Kraaifontein area was “number one in South Africa” for recorded murder cases committed with firearms. “The community of Kraaifontein lives in fear due to ongoing gang violence in the area. The community is left with no recourse but to look to the courts for protection against these violent acts. “Yes, Opperman was only found in possession of firearms and numerous ammunition and drugs, but we cannot lose sight that these are tools used to commit crimes, end lives and wreck families on a daily basis, more especially in the Kraaifontein area,” Smit said.

“The accused aided the suffering that is happening and that needs to be stopped. A clear message should be sent out by the court that Opperman’s actions are not condoned. The only way to do that is through a strong sentence that will not only deter not only him from future actions, but serve as a warning to those in the community that these crimes are punished and not with a slap on the wrist.” Opperman declined to testify in his own case or to call any witnesses and closed his case. Smith argued that the State proved its case beyond any reasonable doubt.