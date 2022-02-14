Kraaifontein mom loses shack in fire then receives call from hospital to notify her youngest son had died

Cape Town - A distraught Kraaifontein mother of three is struggling to come to terms with the death of her youngest son and a fire which razed her home. Yolanda Mfancongo, 33, said she had just returned home from Tygerberg Hospital, where she had been called in to see her sick child, only to find her shack in ashes, along with all her belongings – including her children’s clothes, school supplies and food.

Speaking to the Cape Argus, Mfancongo said she didn’t know how the fire had started. She said: “I got home around 2pm, by then everything had already burnt down. I remember I had just come from seeing my son, he was not well. He was born prematurely and had been in hospital since. When I left in the morning I never thought I would get home to this.” The fire also destroyed two neighbouring shacks.

“My neighbours said they tried to put out the flames when they noticed the fire but by then it was already too late. As if that wasn’t hard enough, I then got a call from the hospital to notify me of my son’s death. “I don’t know what to do or where to turn because the leaders here say they can’t help me since the City no longer supports fire victims, and Sassa also doesn’t help fire victims if they are less than 10,” Mfancongo said. Community activist Okuhle Mdingi said she was disappointed by the lack of structured response to such incidents in a community prone to disasters.