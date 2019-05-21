Disgruntled parents and pupils locked the gates at Bloekombos Secondary in Kraaifontein in protest against overcrowding at the school. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Parents of children at the Bloekombos Secondary School in Kraaifontein have temporarily suspended their protest for a new school. They had initially refused to let surplus learners in the overcrowded school go to a new school recently opened a few hundred metres away, or to have mobile classrooms erected at the school.

After a heated meeting with the Department of Education, community leader Linda Phitho said they had given the department short-term and long-term demands.

“We suspended the protest on the proviso that the department will provide temporary classes,” Phitho said.

He said they still demanded that another school be built in the area.

“On Wednesday we’ll be meeting with the education director in the Cape Town offices,” he said.

Last week on Wednesday, a group of parents and learners protested against overcrowding, and were demanding that an additional school be built in the area.

Parents said the school had the capacity to accommodate 1200 learners but more than 2000 were enrolled. They said the purpose of the protest was to highlight their demands for the need for another school in the area.

During their protest, Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s spokesperson, Jessica Shelver, said they were aware of the “illegal protest” action and were calling on the police to restore order in the Bloekombos community.

Shelver said that in January the Department of Education had opened a new school nearby that was currently under-used and could accommodate the learners.

“They’re now demanding a new school and we will not be negotiating or considering their demands.”

Shelver said that if the community continued to shut down the school, “we’ll be forced to consider legal options and disciplinary action against those involved”.

