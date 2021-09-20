Kraaifontein police search for suspects over kangaroo court killings

Cape Town - Kraaifontein police are searching for unknown suspects believed to have murdered two men during a kangaroo court in Wallacedene on Sunday morning. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said police were called to the scene of the incident yesterday and upon arrival found the bodies of two unknown men who sustained fatal injuries during an altercation with unknown community members.

He said: “Kraaifontein police attended a crime scene on Sunday morning in Phase 7, Wallacedene. Upon their arrival, officers found the bodies of two unknown males who had sustained serious injuries. “The victims aged 19 and 28-years-old were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack is possible mob justice. Unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Police are investigating a case of murder.” A kangaroo court is an unofficial court held by a group of people in order to try someone regarded, especially without evidence, as guilty of a crime or misdemeanour.

In a separate incident, four men are expected to make their first court appearance today in the Thembalethu Magistrate’s Court after they were apprehended by police last week following their brazen house robbery in Mbafala Street, Zone 4, Thembalethu. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said a preliminary investigation into the robbery had revealed that at about 3.15am on September 15, five suspects who were armed with knives and pangas entered a residence in Mbafala Street, Zone 4, while the family was fast asleep and proceeded to ransack the house taking valuables. “The suspects took shoes worth R900, a watch, a Huawei cellphone, groceries worth R100, a TV worth R2000, and LG hi-fi worth R1500. When the complainant awoke, they threatened her and her 16-year-old brother with sharp objects. Thereafter they fled the scene on foot.”