Kraaifontein residents advised of water supply disruption on Tuesday

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - Work on the City of Cape Town’s water supply infrastructure could affect parts of Kraaifontein on Tuesday, 24 March 2020. Residents of Scottsdene, Scottsville and Peerless Park are advised that development water supply infrastructure for the Maroela Housing project could result in low water pressure/intermittent supply between 08:00 and 16:00 on Tuesday, 24 March 2020. The City of Cape Town said that is making adjustments to the water network in the area to ensure supply is maintained as far as possible while repairs are underway. Water tankers will be roaming these areas to assist in the event the water supply is interrupted. Residents have advised to make sure that taps are left in the closed position during this period to prevent any water loss and/or water damage when supply is restored. It is also advisable to store water in clean, sealed containers for use during this period.

The City of Cape Town said it regrets any inconvenience that may be caused.

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication. IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.