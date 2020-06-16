Kraaifontein residents called on to adhere to lockdown regulations

Cape Town - The Western Cape Department of Health, along with law enforcement officers, are calling on the residents of Kraaifontein to adhere to lockdown level 3 health and safety regulations, as infections in the province continue to rise.

This after numerous residents took to social media to voice their dismay at the lack of adherence to Covid-19 safety regulations in the Wallacedene, Bloekombos and Scottsdene high density communities of Kraaifontein.

Sunday’s Covid-19 statistics, presented by Premier Alan Winde, stated that currently the northern sub-district is sitting with 2303 active Covid-19 cases and 1745 recoveries - while the province, to date, has more than 39000 cases.

Department of Health spokesperson Monique Johnstone said that despite countless active campaigns to raise awareness among residents to adhere to health and safety regulations, Kraaifontein residents unfortunately continue to disregard safety protocols, with most men and women not maintaining physical distance or wearing masks while out in public.

“The department is constantly communicating with the public and handling out info on the five golden rules for hygiene. Our community health workers have handed out materials in the community and we have health promoters, and other health officials, who educate people at the health care facility,” said Johnstone.