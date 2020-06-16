Kraaifontein residents called on to adhere to lockdown regulations
This after numerous residents took to social media to voice their dismay at the lack of adherence to Covid-19 safety regulations in the Wallacedene, Bloekombos and Scottsdene high density communities of Kraaifontein.
Sunday’s Covid-19 statistics, presented by Premier Alan Winde, stated that currently the northern sub-district is sitting with 2303 active Covid-19 cases and 1745 recoveries - while the province, to date, has more than 39000 cases.
Department of Health spokesperson Monique Johnstone said that despite countless active campaigns to raise awareness among residents to adhere to health and safety regulations, Kraaifontein residents unfortunately continue to disregard safety protocols, with most men and women not maintaining physical distance or wearing masks while out in public.
“The department is constantly communicating with the public and handling out info on the five golden rules for hygiene. Our community health workers have handed out materials in the community and we have health promoters, and other health officials, who educate people at the health care facility,” said Johnstone.
“We educate on all platforms and we started the Ubuntu Mask Project to give masks to people who don’t have them. We collaborate with other governments and organisations to spread the message. The department has a role to play and the individual has a role to play to flatten the curve.”
Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayde Dyson said: “Although adherence in Kraaifontein is bad, we have persistent staff in the Kraaifontein CBD areas, handing out health and safety pamphlets to try to curb this non-adherence. There is a plan. Hotspots of non-compliance have been identified and we have deployed staff to focus on these areas.
“They are going around, creating awareness and enforcing where necessary,” said Dyson.@TheCapeArgus
