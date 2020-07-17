Kraaifontein residents rally to end increase in dog fighting

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Kraaifontein residents are rallying to put an end to illegal dog fighting that is increasingly popping up in crime-ridden parts of the community. Residents have taken to social media to call on local authorities to intervene and assist them to shut down the illegal dog-fighting rings. Spokesperson for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Belinda Abraham said: “Dog fighting is not only a problem of cruelty to animals, but is also part of a criminal subculture that can involve other criminal activities such as illegal gambling, drug-related crimes, theft as well as contributing to the destruction of communities.” “It is a harmful practice whereby often children are present and are exposed to the inherent danger of the situation. Dog fighting is a strong indicator of a society in decay as it promotes and encourages a culture of non-empathy. It is very encouraging to see communities standing up for what’s right and fighting to protect their pets,” added Abrahams. Tears Animal Rescue Marketing co-ordinator Luke Kruyt said that the animal rescue organisation generally received one to two pitbull fight cases a month, but unfortunately as the organisation does not have its own inspector they often have to refer cases to the SPCA as “they have the legal backing behind them to follow up and do something about dog fighting”.

Abrahams added: “The Cape of Good Hope SPCA offers a reward of up to R15 000 to any person who reports information on dog fighting that leads to the arrest and successful prosecution of dog fighters. All complaints are taken in the strictest confidence and the SPCA will never reveal any details of a complainant.”

If you witness any signs in your community and suspect dog-fighting activity, contact the Cape of Good Hope SPCA on 0217004158/9 or 0833261604 after hours.

[email protected]

Cape Argus

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication).

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.