Kraaifontein residents say calls to remove overflowing rubbish ignored

Cape Town - Residents of Pescodia Court in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein, say they are tired of living next to filth and not being taken seriously by their councillor when they call to ask for help. Melony Jacobs said for the past three months residents have had to navigate overflowing rubbish bins, in front of their homes, despite numerous times trying to have them removed and cleared.

“I think it has been almost three months now. We have been living with dirt, and no one seems to care. I have called our local councillor, only to receive empty promises. I have called the municipality, and even solid waste management, law enforcement and the rental office, yet nothing was done to help us.” “I have proof of my attempts to get the help we need. We simply cannot take it anymore. Now we have rats in our homes, flies everywhere, and not to mention the awful smell here now. How can people who are supposed to help us be doing this to us? It’s as if we are not people too,” she said. The area’s councillor, Grant Twigg, denied he was contacted by residents from Pescodia Court.