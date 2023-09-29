Kraaifontein woman killed inside her house allegedly by her partner

Cape Town - Late on Thursday, police were trying to locate the family of a Kraaifontein woman allegedly killed by her partner in what appeared to be a case of domestic violence. The police were reluctant to divulge what happened at Acuba Street in Kraaifontein after they responded to a caller reporting shots fired inside the house.

They said they were investigating a murder case as well as an inquest following a shooting incident on Wednesday “involving an adult man and an adult woman”. According to Kraaifontein Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Robert Bisset the case resembled domestic violence. He said the man does not reside at that house. “He came by to commit the intended act, fatally wounding the victim. It is rare to experience such incidents in that specific area.

“Unfortunately, as the CPF we don’t really get involved in issues involving couples fighting behind closed doors, but we pray that it does not happen again. The SAPS is still investigating what actually took place in that house and until then no one really knows.” Bisset also said, although he was not justifying the act, that people were currently going through a lot. “Lots of people are going through financial difficulties and communities need to stand together and help each other.

Action SA spokesperson Ian Cameron said: “Almost everywhere, when things like this happen, people tend to say they had never seen it coming, they didn’t expect it to happen or the individuals involved looked like a happy couple, etc. “What is worrying for us is that women live in fear for so long, they are so scared of what the consequences will be if their husbands or boyfriends find out that they spoke about their abuse and they end up not reporting it. “The symptoms of that is that the justice system doesn’t protect you when you decide to speak. Yes, you can do a protection order but it does not guarantee anything if you look at how many women have been beaten by partners who got released from jail.”