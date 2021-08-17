Labia Theatre bids a fond farewell to dynamic arts veteran 'Boeta Dickie'

Cape Town - Covid-19 has claimed the life of yet another dynamic arts veteran and local musical icon – Sedick Tassiem. The Labia Theatre bid farewell to the Salt River-born acclaimed artist who died on Thursday, at the age of 81, due to Covid-19 complications at Brackengate Hospital.

Angeleire Singkoor musical band leader and coach Ismail Saal said Tassiem, also known as “Dickie Bongols”, was a member of the Angeleire Singkoor, Golden Strings and Top 10 bands. Saal said Dickie would grab the attention of any room he entered, and garnered the support of many fans. “He was the heart and soul of any function we had. Dickie was known for his flamboyant outfits, his bongos, whistles and marakas. He lived to entertain,” said Saal.

He was also known for entertaining crowds at the V&A Waterfront. Tassiem’s musical talents led him to travel to Spain, Holland and England, and he was well loved in the Kaapse Klopse fraternity, said Saal. “Boeta Dickie will be missed by the minstrels and the community as a whole. He was very likeable, and liked to enjoy himself and entertain the people around him.” Labia Theatre projectionist Ridwaan Fridie met Tassiem as a member of Angeliere Singkoor and knew him for more than 40 years. Tassiem was previously employed at NU Metro Cinema as an usher, said Fridie.

“Because of his old age they had to let him go, and he started frequenting the Labia. He helped out ushering and cleaning until he finally got a job here. Working with Sedick was a pleasure. He was always helpful. “The patrons here at the Labia loved him to bits due to his jovial character. He was always pleasant and had an exquisite sense of dress,” said Fridie. In a Facebook post, Labia Theatre said: “A wonderful, colourful artist of many genres and talents including hairdressing, tailoring, music, movies and his beloved coon carnival.