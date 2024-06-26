Labour centre in Town Centre Mitchells Plain to relocate

Cape Town - The relocation of the Department of Employment and Labour centre in Mitchells Plain has been widely welcomed as the cold and windy weather conditions seep in this winter. Yesterday, the department said its Mitchells Plain Labour Centre located in the Old Post Office Building, Polka Square, would be relocated to 321 Merrydale Avenue.

The department warned to expect interruption to services during the transition and advised residents to make use of other labour centres in and around Cape Town, or online services, until tomorrow. The Mitchells Plain Labour Centre will be closed on Friday, with services to resume from the new premises on July 1. Ward 116 councillor Solomon Philander said he was in support of the relocation. He said clients would be better assisted due to the new space, as there were long queues outside the old premises, often in the cold.

“The relocation to Portlands will not interfere with the accessibility to the labour services as it is still en route to the Mitchell’s Plain CBD. “The Old Post Office Building was inadequate to assist the demand of people needed to access the service. I trust the change of venue will give the client a better or improved experience,” Philander said. Mitchells Plain activist Lynn Phillips also welcomed the decision and highlighted the vulnerability of those seeking assistance, while waiting during the early hours in an unsafe environment.

“There was no real shelter. I trust the building they are moving to would be conducive as it’s much more spacious and a safe area,” Phillips said. “The Town Centre has become a dangerous space for people who need to be at the department and in the queue during the early mornings. “The challenge will still be safety for the citizens who still need to get to the institution in the early hours of the morning to be helped, specifically now with the high crime rate,” said Phillips.

Mitchell’s Plain United Residents Association (Mura) deputy chairperson Michael Jacobs said the move would enhance service delivery. Mitchells Plain Labour Centre manager Ngubo Lubelwana can be reached on 079 510 3387 for any queries. [email protected]