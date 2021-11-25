Lack of access to pads is indirect violation of young women too, says Mbekweni activist

Cape Town - As community activists, civil society organisations and businesses officially launch their 16 Days of Activism campaigns today, in Mbekweni Paarl, several young girls are attending school fed, clothed, with sanitary pads courtesy of a driven social activist. For 16 Days of Activism 34-year-old, Shane Titana is on a mission to destigmatise men buying and donating sanitary products for young women in need.

“For the next 16 days the focus will be on ending violence against women and children. However, most people tend to focus on physical abuse and negate the other forms of abuse,” he said. Titana runs his non-profit organisation, the Human Nature Community Project and has over the years hosted several sanitary towel drives, stationary drives and feeding scheme initiatives some with his cousins Asiphe Kamte, Nwabisa Mvula and Dumisani Bolani. “As someone who actively advocates for young women having access to proper sanitation services and pads 365 days a year, this year I want to highlight how it is also a form of abuse that young women in 2021 still don’t have ready access to pads and are having to use unsanitary toilets at schools.

“I also want to encourage my fellow South African men to step in and support our young girls by buying and donating pads.” “The government continues to fail our young women, but as citizens who live in the same communities and young men who share the same spaces with young women, we can make a difference if we stand in where we see a gap. “At the Human Nature Community Project, we believe in our young women and support their right to education. I think growing up seeing the love and care my mother had for anyone and everyone she came across moulded me into the man I am today. It’s not hard to be kind.”

During the 16 Days of Activism community activist Shane Titana, 34, is on a mission to destigmatise men buying and donating sanitary products for young women in need. Picture: Supplied Since officially launching his NPO, Titana’s organisation has donated more than 15 000 sanitary pads to schools in Mbekweni, covering all local primary schools. He has also spearheaded the renovation of 13 girls’ toilets at Imboniselo Primary School, donated 100 pairs of school shoes to learners at Desmond Mpilo Tutu Secondary and 50 more pairs at Langabuya Primary. “We saw that there was a dire need for school uniforms, shoes, and stationery and of course the shocking and unhygienic state of some school toilets. Our work won’t end after this year, and we have big plans for next year. With support, we’ll be able to do so much more,” Titana said.