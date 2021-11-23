Ladles of Love challenges Capetonians to join in and make 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

Cape Town - In line with their vision to expand socio-economic development, Ladles of Love is yet again recognising a need for food insecurity and commemorating a month-long celebration of World Sandwich Day by holding a Sarmiethon challenge. The NPO is challenging the people of Cape Town to make 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours, with the sarmie-making campaign taking place today at the Jetty 2 venue at the V&A Waterfront.

They are inviting all corporates, families and groups of friends to join in the fun and raise food and funds for those in need. Teams of eight will battle against each other to make the greatest number of sandwiches over eight hours in tag-team style, offering a fun team-building activity in Cape Town – all while doing good. There will be prizes for several categories: the team that made the most amount of sandwiches, most fun team and best-dressed team.

Founder of Ladles of Love Danny Diliberto said: “We started the sandwich drive at the peak of the pandemic, where people made sandwiches and boiled eggs which would then be collected and distributed to our network of beneficiaries across the city, helping feed more undernourished children and people than ever before. “The movement exploded into a hugely successful campaign and the sandwiches have become a lifeline for beneficiaries in the community.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ladles Of Love South Africa (@ladlesoflove) Samara Stern, who started the drive, said boiling eggs was to be inclusive of Jewish people who had to steer clear of bread for the duration of the Jewish Passover festival.

“One family bringing a charity to a person’s home said that they were grateful to have all their three children at home and not on their phones for a good cause. It was the first time sitting together in a long time, in the kitchen making sandwiches and teaching them generosity.” Non-profit Organisation “Serving Hands” from the Athlone area is one of the beneficiaries for the #Samiethon initiative and supplies various communities with sustainable meals. Founder Insaaf Manuel says: “Bread has made me the happiest person alive today because many people have little regard for bread and one only realises it when someone asks for a piece and crumbs of bread. That is how hungry they are.

“I take my hat off to Danny. He’s one in a million. He’s got the heart. He’s got the spirit.” Group head of marketing and CSI of Coronation, Wendy Bergsteed, one of their partners, said: “We are supporting the campaign because hunger is a critical issue we care about deeply. “The reality is that an estimated 30 million people in South Africa are food insecure and 10 million suffer real hunger daily.

“In Cape Town the sad reality is that about 14 300 people lived on the streets in 2020, almost triple the number from the year before, according to a recent study. “Hunger, homelessness and desperation have rocketed since the start of the pandemic – and we're not out of the woods yet.” Fans can join the Sarmiethon by visiting www.ladlesoflove.org.za where they can sign up a corporate team, a private team or, if unable to join a team, can simply pay forward a sarmie for just R5!