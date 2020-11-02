Ladles of Love gears up for World Sandwich Day

Cape Town - Cape Town-based NGO Ladles of Love will celebrate World Sandwich Day on Tuesday with a sarmie-making commemoration. Its #RiseUpAgainstHunger campaign will provide comfort to thousands of families in the city, who are battling food insecurity as a result of the pandemic.

Ladles of Love which has to date distributed over 3 million sandwiches with the help of compassionate residents, is gearing up to making and distributing at least 50 000 sandwiches tomorrow morning.

Founder of the organisation, Danny Diliberto has also pledged to match each donation made to the campaign by climbing Table Mountain step by step, in a show of gratitude.

“A sandwich… means that a child can go to school with a full tummy and be able to concentrate; that a mother doesn’t need to worry about feeding her family today; that a community can come together to help each other. Everyone can make a difference in someone else’s life just by making a simple sandwich,” said Diliberto.

Ladles of Love volunteer Samara Stern said: “The Ladles of Love Sandwich Drive has generated over 3 000 000 home-made sandwiches and changed the Covid-story to one of kindness and hope. Currently, 15 000 children are receiving sandwiches daily and to keep the sarmies going, the organisation needs to raise R75 per child per month.”