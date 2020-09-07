Laingville tense after residents march to police in honour of Leo Williams

Cape Town - Tension in the St Helena Bay community of Laingville remains high following a march by residents to their police station to hand over a memorandum calling for a captain and colonel at the station to be sacked. The march followed the death of Leo Williams, 9, who was hit by a stray bullet after violent protests broke out in the area. Leo died after fighting for his life for two weeks in hospital. Community leader Thyrone Williams said: “We met with police to hand over a memorandum. The community is very upset and angry and wants justice for Leo.” Williams said he had met members of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Sunday morning. “They informed us that the investigation is at an advanced stage,” he said. Ipid had been investigating an attempted murder case, but following Leo’s death they changed that to a murder case.

In the memorandum, handed over to police at the weekend, residents called for the captain and colonel to be removed from their posts “because they refuse to work with the community”; for the community policing forum to be disbanded; and for the list of offenders charged with public violence to be made available.

The police were given seven days to respond to residents’ demands.

“If they don’t respond then the community must guide us as leaders in terms of the way forward,” said Williams.

Residents of the area protested over housing and land in July. They claimed the Saldanha Bay municipality had ignored them for years. Laingville was also part of the Gatvol Capetonian shutdown in July.

Meanwhile, Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz called for calm in the area following reports that residents planned to hold a protest.

“Going forward, I will closely monitor Ipid’s recommendations in the investigation, and liaise with the MEC of Human Settlements on related service-delivery complaints. I will further engage with a local community leader to update him on these interventions in efforts to bring calm to the community.

“I urge residents to refrain from any protest action that is violent and/or causes damage to property,” he said.

