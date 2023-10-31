Lali the maltese poodle parties on her 19th birthday

Cape Town - "Hold the sharp end!" These are the words of Lali’s vet, Dr Achim Steinhagen from Steenberg Vet Practice, when he has to administer Lali’s arthritis shot every month.
This feisty little maltese poodle with loads of anecdotes and stories under her collar, enjoyed her 19th birthday celebration on Saturday.
The pack of four dogs celebrated with specially made dog-friendly pup cakes and biscuits.
Lali was a gift to her now 27-year-old owner Ashleigh Wichman when she was only eight-years-old. The two grew up together.
“I remember how Lali used to keep me company when I had to stay at home by myself after school in the afternoons,” Wichman said.
The Guinness World Records’ oldest dog, Bobbi, died recently at the age of 31; however some vets have disputed this saying that 31 years is about 200 in human years.
