FACING THE MUSIC: Salim Dawjee, Arno Lamoer, Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender during sentencing in the Western Cape High Court. They were all handed jail terms on Thursday. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The prison sentences handed down to senior cops, including former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer, have been welcomed as a step in the right direction.

On Thursday, the Western Cape High Court handed jail time to senior officers for fraud and corruption.

Presiding Judge Rosheni Allie sentenced Lamoer to an effective six years.

His co-accused, businessman Salim Dawjee, also got six years, Brigadier Darius van der Ross two years and Brigadier Colin Govender an effective four years - all the accused were given suspended sentences of two years.

Social Justice Coalition’s Dalli Weyers said they welcomed the sentence.

“We are happy that the State is capable of sentencing those in power. People in the police are elevated into positions of power and often we have discovered that these commissioners seem to have skeletons in their closets. This case should give the SAPS an opportunity to re-evaluate how commissioners are appointed and what the criteria is,” he said.

#Lamoer sentenced to an effective 6 years in prison. Dawjee effective 6 years, Darius 2 years and Govender 4 years. pic.twitter.com/UY3Sx4sDIU — Zodidi Dano (@Zoey_dano) May 10, 2018

Chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on police Francois Beukman said the sentences sent a clear message that the rule of law must be adhered to.

“We are of the view that the sentence will serve as a deterrent to any police officer not to engage in acts of corruption. Furthermore, the sentence will serve to reassure the public that no one is above the law."

Community Safety MEC Dan Plato said the sentence brought to finality a regrettable stain on the image of police in the province.

“This sordid ordeal has caused much pain and embarrassment for the dedicated men and women in blue who serve our communities with diligence under difficult circumstances and often with constrained support and resources,” he said.

