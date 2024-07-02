Lamola’s move to International Relations ministry affairs gets thumbs up

Cape Town - While there was much disappointment around Naledi Pandor vacating her position as International Relations (IR) and Co-operation Minister, particularly around her steadfast support for the Palestinian struggle, the appointment of her successor, Ronald Lamola, has been welcomed with optimism, with experts saying this will not result in changes to to South Africa’s foreign policy. On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the list of those who would make up the new national executive under the Government of National Unity (GNU). Alvin Botes retained his position as deputy minister alongside Thandi Moraka.

Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection senior researcher Na’eem Jeenah said he did not foresee any changes in foreign policy or the “general thrust of international relations” under Lamola. “First, because the minister does not, by himself, determine foreign policy. The president plays a central role in this, and the ANC has been and will continue to do so as well, as we saw with the Ukraine issue. “Further, most of the more ‘controversial’, according to some political parties, IR stances are clear ANC positions, and Lamola will not seek to overturn them.”

All three occupying the positions of minister and deputy ministers are from the ANC. Jeenah said: “We should also note that in what is perhaps the most ‘controversial’ recent such issue, the case against Israel at the ICJ, Lamola was centrally involved in it. “In fact, former minister, Naledi Pandor, pointed out that it was a justice issue and that the Justice Department was the lead department, not Dirco. Lamola also, as a result of his involvement in that case, was a target of the ire of local Zionists - along with minister Pandor and Dirco DG Zane Dangor. For all these reasons, we should not expect any change in policy on Palestine, Ukraine, BRICS, etc.”

While there were concerns that the DA, also forming part of the GNU, would attempt to change South Africa’s foreign policy, Jeenah said this was unlikely. Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman commended the president on the Cabinet selection, stating it had been fair to all the political parties involved. “In terms of Dirco, I’m pleased that even though Naledi couldn’t get in, Ronald Lamola got in,” said Sooliman.

“He was involved with Naledi in the ICJ case and other matters of judiciary interests in the country and throughout the world. It means there will be no policy change. Because policy change needs an act of Parliament, they need the right person to continue with existing policy. So Ronald is an excellent step for that.” Sooliman however, said having the EFF and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) parties as part of the GNU would’ve been more representative of the South African population. International relations expert Donovan E Williams said with the minister and deputy ministers from the ANC, if there were to be any changes, it would be in line with the manifesto of the ANC.

“It was clear for the ANC and for the other parties that the approach and stance taken by the Department of International Relations, be it on Israel or any other matter, was not going to change and the ANC was very clear about it and therefore you can see that all three positions are held by the ANC, which is a clear indication. That would mean there would definitely be a continuation,” said Williams. Pandor had also said the “initiator” of the case of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice was Lamola’s department. “It shows the appointment of Ronald Lamola would be a good appointment, it wouldn’t remove the energy brought by Dr Pandor,” Williams said.