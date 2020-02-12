A Stellenbosch land activist is now embroiled in another battle with police, whom he accuses of having confiscated a loudhailer. Picture: Pixabay

Cape Town - A Stellenbosch land activist who was last month banned from the greater Stellenbosch area is now embroiled in another battle with the Stellenbosch police, whom he accuses of having confiscated a loudhailer that he was using during a protest at which he was arrested. Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said that Zola Ndalasi could go to the station with the necessary documents to collect his property.

“The police confiscated the loudhailer in front of the police station, and not in Du Toit Street. The protesters from Kayamandi were using the loudhailer to protest against my arrest,” said Ndalasi.

Meanwhile, an earlier complaint against the Stellenbosch police is being considered by the office of the Western Cape Police Ombudsman.

Ndalasi claims the police took his cellphone and up to R5000 in cash when he was arrested in January, with other Kayamandi community leaders, and is facing charges of public violence and intimidation. The court granted him bail on condition that he not return to Kayamandi during his case, but Ndalasi had the ban lifted.