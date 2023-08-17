Land Party activist killed in Hermanus

Cape Town - A political activist was gunned down in his Hermanus home by unknown men. The Land Party’s former head of security, Thembelani Vincent Boyisi, was murdered on Monday night at around 10pm.

Party leader Gcobani Ndzongana said he was their fourth member to have been killed since they grabbed land in 2018. “He was my driver and also head of security because there have been attempts on my life before. “Hired killers even went to my house and pointed a gun at my 2-year-old child, but luckily I wasn’t at home,” he explained.

“Thembelani told me a few weeks before he was killed that he was warned to back away from the party or he would be murdered – and that he did. He decided to stay at home and was out of politics.” Ndzongana told the Cape Argus that Boyisi commented on the Land Party’s Facebook post. “I got worried and thought the people who threatened him would come after him. The other thing was the grass-cutting project that he was involved in. I believe that too played a major role in his killing, and he mentioned that it would get him into trouble.”

Ndzongana said that after 10pm, during load shedding, the suspects knocked on Boyisi’s door. “They obviously heard him when he got to the door, he had not yet opened when they fired the first shot. “They gained entry and shot him three more times. He was killed in front of his children.”

Thembelani Vincent Boyisi was murdered in Hermaus on Monday. Picture: Facebook The Land Party leader said his troubles started when he grabbed land which was now the Dubai informal settlement. “I was arrested for that but the charges were withdrawn. It has been difficult for me since then; two members were killed,” Ndzongana explained. “And then my first driver was killed as they thought I was with him at the time. I have had to move from Hermanus and when I do go there I have to have heavy security around me.

“Unfortunately, we can’t just disband the organisation because people want it and we are going to continue.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Hermanus detectives are investigating a murder case. “According to reports, SAPS members attended to a complaint of a shooting incident at about 10.20pm at Kuyasa Street.