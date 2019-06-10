Gcobani Ndzongana, centre. Picture: BHEKIKHAYA MABASO/ African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Land Party leader Gcobani Ndzongana appeared again in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court on charges related to the violent protest in Hermanus last year. His case was postponed to June 21 as the third witness struggled through his testimony and cross-examination on Friday.

Since the charges were first brought against Ndzongana on July 11 last year, there were five witnesses, however, one withdrew - leaving only four, the last witness will be heard on his next appearance in court.

Ndzongana is charged with incitement of violence and damage to public property.

Land Party spokesperson Mandy Owens said Ndzongana’s charges stemmed from last year’s riots in Hermanus, “where the community of Zwelihle broke down a fence that the municipality put up to separate the white community of Sandbaai from the black community of Zwelihle. This fence was seen as a symbol of apartheid by many, and served only to divide and segregate further”.

“The homeless, starving and destitute black people watched this fence being erected while they wondered where their families would sleep that night. A group of 300 or so angry Zwelihle residents used their combined strength to knock that fence down,” Owens said.

She said Ndzongana was immediately arrested even though he did not participate in kicking down the fence.

“The Zwelihle community was furious, and gathered to march peacefully to the police station to hand themselves in as the actual perpetrators of the offence. They were met with rubber bullets and tear gas before they reached their destination.”

Owens said that after the arrest of Ndzongana, “a harrowing two weeks followed, with the only demand: free Gcobani Ndzongana. The protest, started peacefully, turned into a full-blown riot when a thinly staffed and stressed police force used unnecessary brute force and violence to try to stop the protesters from gaining access to the main road in Hermanus”.

She said the community of Zwelihle succeeded in getting Police Minister Bheki Cele to address parties on both sides of the dispute.

After Cele’s intervention, the riot came to a halt, but not without its casualties. A baby died from tear gas inhalation, and a pregnant woman lost her unborn baby also due to tear gas inhalation; a young man went blind after being shot in the eye with a rubber bullet; a police officer was axed in the head; municipal buildings were torched and destroyed, and Hermanus businesses suffered.

Ndzongana was then released on bail on September 6.

In support of Ndzongana, hundreds of community members sang outside the courthouse ahead of the case.

