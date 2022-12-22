Langa Bicycle Hub vision of cycling community gains momentum

Cape Town - The Langa Bicycle Hub, aimed at encouraging cycling and creating a cycling community, is expanding after partnering with the City. The hub now operates from two sites, its first 6m-long container on Thabo Mbeki Street and a new 12m container on Bhunga Avenue, at the Langa Sports Complex.

Story continues below Advertisement

The partnership was celebrated and marked with a social bicycle ride to the City’s new Pump Track Sports Complex, which officially opened on Saturday. Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, said: “The track is a hub of activity for a variety of wheeled vehicles, including bicycles, skateboards, scooters and more. “The R1.7 million track has been designed in such a way that international pump track events can be held there.”

The Langa Bicycle Hub, aimed at encouraging cycling and creating a cycling community, is expanding after partnering with the City. Picture: Supplied Mzikhona Mgedle started the Langa Bicycle Hub from his second-floor flat in Langa, during the Covid-19 pandemic, initially to deliver medicine by bicycle to bedridden people in the community. “Today the hub is a local enterprise with two sites offering cycling classes, bicycle repairs, sales and rentals, bicycle tours, and much more. It is a place-making space for employment and mobility innovation that aims to spark a cycling revolution in Africa,” Mgedle said. “We cleaned the park and started creating a safe space for children to ride bicycles. All the while we continued to engage with all the City officials on the ground, especially City Recreation and Parks.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It was a tough start as many local City officials as well as street committees wanted us to vacate the park. We kept being positive and explaining our purpose until they came round to the idea of utilising the space positively.” Classes in basic mechanics, road safety, and cycling awareness lessons take place every Saturday. The hub also offers affordable bike rentals. For more info, contact Mgedle on 071 970 2475.