SAPS said that the Langa community is very pleased with the closing down of a tavern in the area as it allegedly contributes to crime in the area. Picture: SAPS/Supplied

Cape Town - The quest by the South African Police Services (SAPS) to shut down illegal operating taverns in Western Cape communities has led to the arrest of a 38-year-old Chinese business owner at Washington Street in Langa on Wednesday who was dealing in liquor. Residents staying next to a business centre in Langa are pleased following the arrest of the owner and the closure of his business.

The Langa police and the city’s law enforcement officials raided the tavern in the early hours of Wednesday, confiscating an undisclosed amount of liquor and cash.

According to police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo, the 38-year-old business man was operating with a licence that expired in March, and numerous complaints had been lodged by neighbours and residents at the ward councillor’s office.

“Our quest to shut down illegally operating taverns in the communities in this province led to the arrest of a foreign national in Langa on Wednesday who was dealing in liquor,” Malo said.

The businessman was expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of dealing in liquor, he added.

One of the neighbours said the level of noise from the tavern, coupled with the noise from the cars parked in front of their gates, was unbearable, especially for old citizens.

“Every weekend here was a miss. That tavern has only two toilets catering to hundreds of people. As a result, they come inside our yards to relieve themselves. You wake up in the morning, get greeted by poo, the smell of urine and broken bottles,” she said.

“Plus the place has no parking - cars are parked right in front of our gates, obstructing our right of way.”

According to another neighbour, the tavern, which lies between food stores and is a stone’s throw from a childhood care centre and houses, had become a “go-to” place over the years, as it stayed open throughout the night.

Ward councillor Nomtha Dilima said the owners “probably” violated their operation by-laws, which resulted in the raid and closure of the tavern, adding that her office had received countless complaints about the tavern.

Dilima said these ranged from the intolerable levels of noise to the brands of the liquor sold, particularly fake brands, gun-wielding criminals and killings.

“We don’t need that kind of service in this township. The place has become a crime hub where mostly young people die.”

SAPS said that the Langa community is very pleased with the closing down of an illegally operated tavern in the area. Picture: SAPS/Supplied