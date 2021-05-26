Langa dad describes find missing son: 'I saw my child in the water, so I took him out'

Cape Town - One-year-old Ivakele Xolose, who was reported missing on Monday, was found dead by his father in a water canal in Langa yesterday, about 10 metres from his home.

Ivakele, from Joe Slovo, was reported missing after he was last seen playing with his friends.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said when Ivakele was reported missing, the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences units, Langa police and community members immediately started looking for him.

Ivakele’s father, Siyabonga Ngwevela, 39, said he was informed on Monday at about 3pm that his son was missing.

“At the time he went missing, I was at work. I quickly rushed home, and the community assisted us with the search,” he said.

Ngwevela said they heard that his child had been playing with other children not far from the canal, and they started to search the canal until 9pm on Monday.

“When we reported it to the police, they told us that the officers at the station were not able to assist us, because they were not trained to be divers,” said Ngwevela.

He said when he arrived from the police station yesterday morning, he was informed that people who assisted with the search were looking for him.

“I went out looking for them, and I saw them at the scene, standing, as I was coming through the water canal still searching. I saw my child in the water, so I took him out,” said Ngwevela.

Community member Zukiswa Sithole said the community near the canal was worried, and blamed the Langa ward councillor Samkelo John for his alleged poor service.

Sithole said the incident was not the first in the canal. She said they used to remove bodies belonging to older people. Some had been dumped by criminals.

John said the issue of community facilities has been forwarded to the municipality, as well the fencing off of the canal informal area, so that it becomes close to impossible for children to play in that canal.

Van Wyk said an inquest case was opened for further investigation. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Carelse, on 082 559 4598 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

