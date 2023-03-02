Langa detectives seeking help from community to find suspects in two shootings

Cape Town - Langa detectives have asked the community to help them find suspects involved in two separate deadly shootings last Wednesday. Police said officers were alerted by Zone 17 residents of a shooting that happened in the area.

In a separate incident about 30 minutes later they were alerted to yet another shooting incident, this one involving a 37-year-old man. “Police were alerted about a shooting incident at Zone 17 and they proceeded to the scene. Upon arrival they found the body of a 48-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was later identified as a taxi owner. “In a separate incident on the same day, at about 9.30pm, police were informed about a 37-year-old man who was in hospital with gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries in hospital,” police said.

Langa Community Police Forum (CPF) spokesperson Alfred Magwaca said they had been informed about the two incidents. Langa had become a crime hot spot with frequent shootings. “Members of the community are asked to come forward with information that can lead to an arrest. They are also promised that any information shared will be treated with the sensitivity it deserves. “These days shooting of people is becoming common and the area has now become a hot spot. As CPF, there is nothing we can do to stop it from happening as those trained to combat crime are also under-resourced, understaffed with limited SAPS vehicles conducting random patrols.