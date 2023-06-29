Langa gqom musician gunned down at popular eatery

Cape Town - Langa residents said they would ask the City to install cameras after an artist was shot and killed on Monday. Sdumo Viwe Ndengendenge, a vocalist, songwriter and performer, was killed on Monday at about 6pm.

The 33-year-old gqom singer was shot near the popular restaurant, (shisanyama) Endaweni. Community leader Lungisa Ntweni said: “Every day for the past week, someone was shot in Langa. The most shocking is this young man who played a huge role in youth development in Langa. We have lost a lot here and we need to see that someone gets arrested, very soon.” He said people did not want to give any information to the police.

“We are going to approach our councillors and they have to go to the City and find out if and when we can have cameras installed in Langa. “People may not want to talk or even give a description of the suspects, but the camera will see everything and maybe people will actually be encouraged to speak. “We also have noted that most cases that are reported in Langa never get to court or no one gets convicted. We are not going to let this one go. We want justice for the young man, who was brutally killed. He was a father and had a family that loves him, and we need to see people behind bars for it,” Ntweni said.

When the Cape Argus contacted his live-in partner, her family said she was too shaken to speak to the media. A family member said: “She has expressed that she is not ready to speak to anyone about the incident. She also asked the media to grant her time to deal with her tragic loss.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “Langa police responded to a complaint on Monday, June 26. Upon arrival at the crime scene next to Endaweni at around 6pm, they found the body of a 33-year-old man who sustained gunshot wounds to his body.