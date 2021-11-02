Langa, Gugulethu residents vote for jobs; end to crime and overflowing sewage

Cape Town - A vote for employment opportunities, crime free communities with clean streets, free of overflowing sewage. This is the hope of thousands of residents in Langa and Gugulethu post the local government elections who came out to cast their votes on Monday.

The wet and cold weather almost became a deciding factor for young people in Langa on whether they would cast their vote or not. This as only 129 voters had turned out at the Red Cross Society voting station between 7am and 11am while 166 had voted at Moshesh Primary School voting station. By noon, presiding officer Noxolo Kwatsha said most of the voters who had turned out were mostly the elderly, with just a few young people.

Meanwhile, at Mbeleko voting station in Barcelona informal settlement, Gugulethu, residents and IEC staff had to endure the cold and rain that had entered the dilapidated building to cast their votes. The station had no windows, falling ceilings with the road leading to the venue overflowing. The youngest ward councillor candidate in ward 52, Luyolo Lengisi (23), said voters should be inspired by the injustices that were being done by current ward councillors after they have been voted into power.

“Ward 52 lacks resources not only for the youth but also for the elderly. It is the dirtiest ward in Langa and services are not rendered. When you demand these they treat you as if they are doing you a favour,” he said. Gugulethu Development Forum communication and research officer Lumkile Mzukwa said the community should elect the best leaders who had genuine interest to develop their communities, and represent its aspirations. “As our democracy has matured we appeal to the incoming leadership that service delivery is still a challenge, and unemployment, under-development and poverty are rife. We demand the best service, value for money and dedicated leaders who will make a difference,” he said.