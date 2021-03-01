Langa Pass Office now a provincial heritage site

Cape Town – The Langa Pass Office was at th weekend declared a provincial heritage site with a plaque unveiling by Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais. The office was among four sites approved by the provincial heritage council at the end of September last year. Langa Heritage Foundation chairperson Themba Nolutshungu said the Pass Office signified tears and standing up to tyranny with dignity. “The office is at the core of the heritage sites because this is where people in violation of pass laws were prosecuted. If you were arrested in Gugulethu or Langa, that is where you would be dumped off, at the post station right across from the pass office. “There were prominent women in Langa known as Mrs Maphila and Mrs Silinga who vowed never to accept or carry the reference books because of its symbolism as a tool of oppression,” he said.

Nolutshungu said the declaration of the office as a heritage site was a tribute to these two women and others who defied the pass laws.

“It is also a tribute to those who despite all those pass laws endured the suffering, while keeping their self respect intact so that the younger generation and those still to come would be aware of the existences of such oppressive laws as symbolised by the reference book.

“We want them to honour the memories of people that endured hard times through untold misery while maintaining their self dignity,” he said.

Marais said it was important to protect sites that hold cultural and historical significance.

“Undoubtedly, the Langa Pass Office and court possess high historical significance. The history of the site holds importance in the community, in the pattern of South Africa's history and has strong and special association with the life or work of a person, group or organisation of importance.

“The Langa Pass Office is also significant in its association and role with the dompas system in the painful history of South Africa. Evidently, The Langa Pass Office therefore bears significance in the memory of South Africa’s history and acknowledges its role and contribution to our democratic society as experienced today,” she said.

Marais said the department would continue in its efforts to transform the heritage landscape of the province “so that it is more inclusive of all who call it home”.

Cape Argus