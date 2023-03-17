Langa residents call on City to demolish ex-hostel building compromising their safety

Cape Town - Langa residents are at their wits’ end with abandoned buildings at Bhunga Avenue and Harlem Street (single men’s quarters) harbouring criminals who constantly terrorise the residents. Police were called on Thursday after a robbery, after renewed calls by the residents, who have been demanding that the City demolish the buildings.

One of the residents close to the buildings, Thandi Gqiba, said their pleas had fallen on deaf ears and that no one wanted to take responsibility for the derelict structures. Gqiba said the buildings had become a place where stolen items from around the area were kept, and was also a dumping site where criminals would burn stolen cables. “What’s most worrying is that the kids always play near the buildings. It’s a matter of time before a body is dumped. This place must be demolished; if not, the City must consult us on the solutions,” she said.

Anele Gqasana, from the Langa Community Advice Services, said Harlem Street residents, after numerous complaints to the City went unanswered, burned the belongings of those who invaded the buildings. “In the past, we had a similar situation where residents were complaining of an abandoned building on the other side of Langa, which also fell on deaf ears until a primary school learner was raped and killed. “Only then the City demolished the building. We wonder if the City wants a repeat of such an incident for it to realise how dangerous these buildings are,” Gqasana said.

Community policing forum chairperson Alfred Magwaca confirmed that they had received numerous complaints from residents opposite the structures, which they said compromised their safety. Magwaca, however, said demolition of the structures was not an option. Initially, the place was fenced, however vagrants and suspected criminals had made their way inside. “These two blocks of buildings are a remnant of what used to be single-sex hostels for immigrant workers. When the occupiers were moved to the Hamilton Naki housing project about seven years ago, these two buildings were spared. The second phase of the housing development was expected in the vicinity, but the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the plans,” he said.