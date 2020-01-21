Langa residents furious over planned reopening of notorious tavern









The 21 on Washington was closed down last July after the owner operated with an expired licence, and numerous complaints were lodged. Picture: SAPS/Supplied Cape Town - Residents in Langa are up in arms over the planned reopening of a notorious tavern. The 21 on Washington was closed down last July after the owner operated with an expired licence, and numerous complaints were lodged at the ward councillors office by neighbours and residents. According to the Langa Development Business Forum, Langa Liquor Association and the ward councillor, there was no notice issued, application or public participation on the reopening, despite the complaints by community members, and the tavern will reopen next month. Thandi Jonas, Langa Liquor association chairperson, said the reopening of the tavern would compromise the safety and security of young people. “The tavern was closed because they were selling fake alcohol and the number of deaths that happened.” Nomfanekiso Noqha, Langa Business Forum interim chairperson, said the tavern, which is situated between food stores and a stone’s throw from a childhood care centre, did not adhere to trading hours.

Ward councillor Nomtha Dilima said: “Normally when businesses that seek to operate renew their licence or extend their operating hours, their application goes through us. However we have not received an application.”

