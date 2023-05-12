Langa residents in service delivery march to copshop

Cape Town - More than 100 disgruntled Langa residents marched to a police station to demand better services. They accused the officers of relying on other safety structures to fight crime. Community leader Siya Nojekwa said that gender-based violence cases generally ended up being withdrawn.

“The victims don’t get proper feedback, and then some weeks later the case will be withdrawn because of a lack of evidence. “We are tired of having police who are ineffective, especially in such cases.” Nojekwa said the crime statistics for Langa didn’t reflect the real numbers.

“There are many more murders, assaults and rapes in the community, but the police cover up everything and they don’t report everything. The cases go away before they even reach court.” Langa resident Siya Nojekwa said they want regular meetings with the police to ensure they do their work. l MANDILAKHE TSHWETE The Langa resident added that police extort goods from foreign nationals. “They go to the Chinese and Somalis and demand things.

“They use the vans to transport alcohol and other things. They drink at work and are unprofessional. We want change and police officers who are willing to do their jobs effectively. “We had to report to the provincial police because we knew no one would listen to us if we raised these issues locally once again.” The community members handed over a memorandum of grievances to police management.

The document read: “As residents of Langa, we would like to express that as a community we feel very insecure about the chaos that is taking place at the police station in Langa. “The police officers do not co-operate with members of the community. We feel that the conduct of the station as a whole is placing our lives at risk from criminals. We are also concerned about the levels of corruption and criminality among the police. We would like to have these grievances discussed at a round table meeting. “Some officials of the SAPS station have been found to be under the influence of alcohol when engaging members of the public, and have gone on to be rude and abusive when questioned about this practice. There is no easy access to private rooms to report private cases of abuse.”

The residents said they wanted a community engagement with the police and the community policing forum, and to meet monthly for feedback on crime in the area. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Kindly be advised that a group of disgruntled community members marched a few metres from Langa SAPS office on Wednesday night. “We can confirm that a memorandum was received by a senior member of the SAPS at about 7.30pm.