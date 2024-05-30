Langa residents left shocked by killing of a couple at a local church

Cape Town - The Langa Community Police Forum (CPF) says it has been traumatised after hearing the news that a couple had been gunned down in a church. The incident happened in Zone 24 at a St John’s church, which is opposite the couple’s home.

CPF chairperson Alfios Magwaca said: “I was informed of the murder which happened on Monday afternoon. I have not been to see the family because I was busy with the elections. But I know that the victims of this heinous crime were a couple who were in the church. “It saddens me that the use of guns in this violent manner has increased. We don’t want this to be a culture in which many of our residents are killed. And all these guns are illegal. “We ask people to come forward and inform the police if they know of anyone who is in possession of an illegal firearm. Maybe we might find out that those guns were used in the other murder cases. We need the address. They can do that discreetly; the police will go and get the gun.”

The chairperson said residents felt unsafe. “Langa was once a quiet area, but now it has changed drastically, with the increase in gun violence being prevalent. “This is not nice and we condemn all these murders. We had complained about policing in Langa, but they have improved. When the police fix one thing, then another thing happens.

“We hope that this case will not be like the other cases which have turned cold. We ask the police to hunt and arrest the people responsible so the family and their neighbours can have a bit of peace.” When the Cape Argus visited the family of the dead couple yesterday they said they were not ready to speak about the incident. “We don’t want to talk about this. We are deeply hurt about what happened,” a woman said.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Langa detectives were investigating the murder of the 58-year-old man and 51-year-old woman. “Langa police responded to a complaint of a shooting and, upon arrival on the scene, they found the victims inside the informal dwelling, with gunshot wounds to their bodies. Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. “The motive for the attack is yet to be established. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”