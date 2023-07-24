Langa Safety Patrol team intervenes in violence caused by local high school boys

Cape Town - Langa Safety Patrol (LSP) members had to call an urgent parent meeting after a week of disruptive behaviour caused by high school boys in the area. The majority involved were pupils from Isilimela High School in Langa. Last week, a message was sent to Langa parents urging them to accompany their sons to and from their high schools because of fighting. Parents were to sign a register upon their children’s arrival and departure.

LSP spokesperson Bongani Gcuwa said the patrol was approached by parents to lead a meeting, calling for peace among the boys. The meeting was held on Thursday, and attended by parents, pupils, teachers, community leaders and SAPS. “During the meeting we did not bother to ask the motive behind the fight because we knew that it was petty. These boys have tendencies of fighting over girls and territory. In Langa, we came across the same behaviour back in 2020, and we took it upon ourselves to restore peace and that is what we plan to do again,” he said. Gcuwa said parents were told there would be harsh outcomes for all those involved in the fights.

“We told the parents that we don’t have a reason to be soft when dealing with such behaviour. These kids were capable of harming and killing each other. We told them that our ways of reprimanding are totally different from that of a parent. To conclude the meeting, we also gave away our contact details in case one of the boys feels threatened by others, then they should contact us and we’ll deal with the matter,” he said. A youth development worker, Siyabulela Vavi, said: “l support the meeting as an immediate intervention by parents to discuss part of the solutions about this challenge.” He suggested long-term interventions, that would dig out the root cause of the behaviour, and prevention methods.