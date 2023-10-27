Langa woman asks for donations for artificial leg

Cape Town - A young woman who lost her leg after being shot, allegedly by a friend’s relative, is asking for donations for a prosthetic limb. Awethu Njomane relived her traumatic experience when she told the Cape Argus she was at a birthday party when the incident happened in 2021.

“My friend’s cousin was playing with a gun and he started pointing the gun at me. We were all scared. “He shot me in my thigh even though he could see I was crying. The saddest part is that they were watching me while I was in pain for about two hours. “After some time they took me to the hospital. My so-called ‘ex-friend’ took the clothes I was wearing that day to clear the evidence because they thought I wouldn’t make it. When my mom asked her where I was, she had the audacity to tell her she didn’t know.”

Awethu Njomane was shot in 2021 and lost her leg. She is asking for donors to help her get a prosthetic leg. Picture: Supplied The Langa woman claimed her friend’s mother only told hers about the incident three days later. “She said I got shot by unknown people. At the time I was in ICU. I couldn’t talk for six months. My mom was losing it, she went all-out looking for help, as you know how public hospitals are. I was in pain and just wanted to die. “The doctors told my mom the only option they have is to cut my leg or I’d die, and that was the big decision to make. Unfortunately, there was no other option.”

Njomane said the suspect has since died, after the case was struck off the roll due to lack of evidence. “His family took out a protection order against me after I came out of hospital, they probably thought I would confront them. “The justice system failed me when they let my shooter out. He was shot and killed after he was released.”

Njomane said the horrific incident killed her confidence. “I still hear the gunshots, having nightmares. He killed my spirit. “I’ve been looking around for sponsors to donate an artificial leg. I’m really struggling.