Langa woman dies after allegedly being pushed from her hostel’s top floor

Cape Town - Police are investigating a case of murder after a 37-year-old woman was pushed from the third-floor of her flat, allegedly by a jealous ex-boyfriend at a former men’s Transnet hostel known as Ikwezi in Langa. The incident happened after the two allegedly had a drunken spat.

Story continues below Advertisment

Nelisa Mjamba’s death follows just under a month after the body of 26-year-old Asiphe Nqoloba was discovered in a shallow canal behind “Sanitizer” informal settlement, an area behind the hostel. Two days later, 25-year-old Sinawo Nono was shot dead when an unidentified suspect knocked on her door and opened fire. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Langa police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim lying on the ground with no signs of life. He said the victim was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel.

Twigg said the unknown suspect(s) was yet to be arrested. However, Ikwezi hostel committee member Sabelo Msungubali said the perpetrator was identified and residents were made to believe that he was arrested. Msungubali said residents were against the suspect’s continued stay in the hostel.

Story continues below Advertisment

CPF chairperson Alfred Magcwaca said the increase in the number of women killed in the area was concerning. “There has been a cry from the community to ensure that perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide do not get bail and as the CPF we support that. “We have been for the longest time condemning these incidents and we are of the view that these perpetrators are well aware of what they are doing. It’s never a mistake.

Story continues below Advertisment

“A lot has been done in terms of GBV awareness in the community with the help of the police and safety patrols but instead, we see a surge in these incidents,” Magwaca said. Magcwaca said somehow Langa had become a battlefield for the senseless murders of women. He encouraged residents to come forward as anonymous witnesses. “We are aware that most people who witness incidents, tend to, out of fear and lack of trust in the police, elect to remain silent. This time around they need to trust that things have changed where anonymous witnesses remain as such.

Story continues below Advertisment