Langa youngsters off to Sweden to take part in football tournament

Cape Town - Seventeen youngsters from Langa made their presence felt at Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday with celebratory songs as they prepared to depart for Sweden to participate in the largest international youth football tournament, the Gothia Cup. The youngsters, aged from 15 to 17, are part of non-profit organisation Project Playground, based in Langa.

At the premises, children watched as the boys gathered for one last friendly game. The tournament will take place from Sunday to the following Saturday, in Gothenburg. The team is expected to return on July 25. Captain Abenathi Sigwegwe, 16, said: “I feel very excited and very grateful that they’re giving me this opportunity because being a captain is such a big role. Because now you’re starting to become a leader, starting to become a role model. I’m most excited about going to the tournament and learning about other people’s cultures, meeting new people, and bonding as teammates.”

Under-17 coach Lwazi Galada said seven players would take part in the tournament for the first time. He said the boys would be housed at schools, as Sweden’s pupils were on a break. Mthokozisi Shezi, the father of Sikhanyiso Shezi, said: “I am over the moon. It’s the door that got opened for us as a family; not just him but for the family for generations to come. I thank God for that. “He’s not just playing soccer because he found himself here at Project Playground; he is very passionate about the sport and we expect more (to come). God will make a way for him because he is so dedicated and passionate.”

Sikelelwa Mahanjama, the mother of Luyanda Junior Ntlangeni, said: “It was the most unexpected, most exciting feeling. Project Playground has certain criteria that they use and he met. “As a parent, I was so happy for him because he pushes the limits; he is committed, he does his work at school, helps around the house, and attends Project Playground. This is a life lesson for them. With consistency, you don't know which door is going to open. This is huge for our family; it’s a standard, it’s a mark.” Project Playground social worker Sabelo Mlonyeni said academic, recreational, and psychosocial support were offered at Project Playground. He said most of the boys were raised by single parents within vulnerable communities, had experienced sexual abuse, or were living in poverty.

“All seventeen boys got their visas and unabridged certificates. But it was not an easy journey,” he said. This required all social workers, coaches, and other Project Playground staff to work together. “Some of our clients have broken relationships with their families. We had to go to different families so they could make amends and sign off the documents.

“We went to court so we can advocate for them so they can be part and parcel of this squad. For some, we had to look for their fathers and mothers so it was not an easy journey for us.” Meanwhile, at the Camps Bay Football Club, head coach Mogamad Anees Abbas said out of 48 pupils selected to depart for the same tournament, seven youth from single parents were denied visas. The rest will be departing today. “They were denied entry by the Swedish Embassy for being from single parents with no signature of the biological father on the unabridged certificate.