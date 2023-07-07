Langa youth to take part in largest international youth tournament in Sweden

Cape Town - Seventeen youngsters from Langa are preparing to showcase their soccer skills at the largest international youth tournament, the Gothia Cup, in Sweden next week. The group, aged between 15-17, are part of non-profit organisation Project Playground’s (PPG) soccer skills programme.

PPG has been active in South Africa since 2010 and in Sweden since 2016, working with youth from at-risk communities by providing development, educational and individual support. From its premises in Langa, youth are offered art, music, dance, soccer, and access to social worker services. The group will be leaving on July 12 and are set to return on July 24. The group comprises: Konke Socikwa from Philippi, Linam Dadeni, Zama Mzolisa, Sandisile Mdonga, Thabiso Jeyi, Sikhanyiso Shezi, Siphelele Solani, Khanya Fuku, Sitha Henda, Abongile Mbokotwana, Abenathi Sigwegwe, Aphiwe Ndevu, Azola Matikana, Nqobile Rasmeni, Menzile Mfobo, Nathan Charles, and Luyanda Ntlangeni.

Dadeni said: “I am getting the opportunity to share my love for soccer with the world. This is a taste of what our future can look like if we take life seriously.” The international soccer tournament will be held from July 16-22, 2023, in Gothenburg, Sweden. Since its inception in 1975, the tournament has grown to over 1 700 teams representing over 70 countries. Mdonga said: “This trip is the best thing that happened to me. This is the start of my career in football. This means it’s all up to me to take it to the next level. It’s all about how badly I want to be a soccer player.”