YOUNG people in Langa discuss the issue of gender-based violence during a meeting to create awareness in their community. Supplied

Cape Town - A group of young people met in Langa at the weekend to discuss the prevalence of gender-based violence. Siyabonga Khusela, co-founder of #LangaForMen, said in townships gender-based violence (GBV) was surrounded by silence and considered to be a private discussion.

“The purpose of instituting a public dialogue was to raise awareness and commitment, and to contribute to the reduction of GBV in South Africa, particularly here in Langa,” he said.

The dialogue was jointly organised by a newly found campaign by two young men, Luyolo Lengisi-Hawule and Siyabonga Khusela, who formed Langa Community Advice Services.

#LangaForMen is a campaign which has a positive connotation behind it, focusing on the actions of men to ensure that GBV is reduced.

“This is not to ambush any man or anyone in that sense, but to understand what men actually think about their fellow men performing all these evil acts. What can be done to reduce the exorbitant amount of killing of women and children?” Khusela asked.

“Our aim is to provide understanding to men of what other men think about what is happening, to take this information and put out reports on the thoughts of other men,” he said.

“It is utterly indispensable to hold such dialogues based on GBV to give understanding of what is happening in our country. But, most importantly, to raise awareness and commitment, and to contribute to its reduction,” Khusela added.

Lengisi-Hawule said GBV was prevalent among young people, especially in townships.

“We can never point out a specific township because all previously disadvantaged townships are most likely to experience this. By properly executed public speaking, to raise awareness, we believe it will make a difference,” he said.

Anele Gqasana from Langa Community Advice Services said people have lost faith in the government, especially the police. “Women are the most vulnerable in our communities and, at the same time, the most powerful - it's just a matter of education and empowerment," he said.

Meanwhile, Lengisi Hawule was declared the ambassador for youth crime prevention in the Western Cape by the Minister of Police on Saturday.

“This is just an extension of the work I have been doing in my community for years, working with police raising awareness on drug use and violence.

“However this will afford me a platform to reach out to more young people in the province,” he said.

[email protected]