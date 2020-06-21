#LangaForMen uses Youth Day to protest against GBV

Cape Town - The #LangaForMen movement used Youth Day to protest outside Parliament calling for an end to gender-based violence (GBV). A co-founder of the group, Siyabonga Khusela, said: “We marched illegally, but we did it peacefully. “We decided to march because after the president announced the lockdown, a number of women came forward and reported a surge in gender-based violence. Many woman and children are abused by their partners and we want to be the voice for the voiceless,” said Khusela. He said the issue of GBV was not taken seriously by the government. The organisation was established in August last year after a series of GBV incidents in the country. The group is mainly focusing on educating men, particularly the youth, and awareness campaigns.

Since its establishment it has caught the attention of various organisations, among them the Nelson Mandela Foundation, which have supported the organisation’s commitment.

“Children and women who are reporting this issue have been neglected at the police station and we want our government to take this seriously. We have not seen any action - we have taken action and we are sick and tired of it,” said Khusela.

On Youth Day the group picketed outside Parliament. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi also participated in the demonstrations to show his support.

On Wednesday evening while addressing the nation President Cyril Ramaphosa shared harsh words on the recent spate of GBV incidents, saying no fewer than 21 women and children had been murdered over the past few weeks.

Another co-founder of the organization, Luyolo Legesi, said: “There was a period last year where women and children were killed every week. This included University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana. There were protests all over in the province and one of them was held in Langa. Then I, together with my friend, decided to mobilise the youth to join it.”

Staff Reporter