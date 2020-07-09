Langeberg mayor from the Western Cape succumbs to Covid-19
Jansen, 65, was serving his first term as mayor of Langeberg, which covers Robertson, Bonnievale, Ashton, Montagu and McGregor. Langeberg as part of the Cape Winelands district.
“Jansen’s death comes as a shock, despite the very real danger of the times we are in. He was an old friend and colleague in the struggle to provide a better life for the people of the Western Cape,” said Local Government MEC Anton Bredell.
“He worked hard and long in his communities and was first elected deputy mayor of the Winelands District Municipality in 2001 where he served with distinction. In 2016, Henry was elected mayor of the Langeberg Municipality, where his selfless service continued,” said Bredell.
“One of Jansen's lifelong dreams was fulfilled when he was elected mayor of the Langeberg Municipality,” said DA Western Cape Provincial Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela.
“We send our condolences to his family, friends and the residents of Langeberg at this difficult time,” said Premier Alan Winde.
Erik Marais, DA Regional Chairperson of the West Region, said it is tragic that Jansen’s term ended before its time. Jansen was born in McGregor in 1955 and grew up in the Agterkliphoogte rural area. After matriculating, he worked as a farmworker, gaining valuable experience before being promoted to a managerial position, according to a post on his Facebook page.@MwangiGithahu
Cape Argus