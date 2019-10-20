Ombudsman Johan Brand said the category of “poor communication” involved accusations that “incorrect information had been supplied, there had been a lack of telephone etiquette, failure to provide feedback, as well as language barriers”.
Altogether, from the WCPO’s launch in 2015 to March 31 this year, the office had received 1885 complaints .
The figures are contained in the WCPO’s latest annual report, which was presented to the standing committee on community safety in the provincial legislature on Thursday.
“Unacceptable behaviour” listed in the report refers to complaints of the breach of SAPS regulations. This includes, “endangering the lives of others by disregarding safety rules, misusing one’s position in the service, sleeping on duty and being under the influence of intoxicating, illegal, unauthorised, habit-forming drugs, including alcohol”.