‘Language training tender over-inflated by 560%’









Ian Nielsen Cape Town - A Cape Town language practitioner says a City tender for language training, awarded in May last year, was over-inflated by more than 500%. Eden Language Academy owner Marie Smalberger said the language training tender was awarded to Zimele Technologies in May last year. But the City said that particular tender would put in place a contingency so that various departments would not have to advertise separate tenders for language training because “there is an ongoing need”. Smalberger said that on average the price per learner for language training would be about R1 600 for a course, but the City had paid Zimele Technologies R8 969 (560% more) a course. She said the tender, valid for three years, carried a price escalation of around 50% above inflation.

Smalberger said: “The procurement team should have re-advertised this tender after receiving bidding responses that were not positive, but they did not. A tender’s sole purpose is to obtain the highest quality at the best price.”

Smalberger’s business does occasional work for the provincial government.

She said she did not tender for the work because she was not informed that such a tender was out as it was advertised on the tender platform instead of the usual request for quotation (RQF) platform for smaller amounts.

She said she was curious why the tender was not properly advertised.

“It seems that there is a very cosy relationship with Zimele and the City. I decided to look into this and I requested that the City share more information with me, which they refused. I then employed the help of an attorney and the City reluctantly released some of the required documents as per the Promotion of Access to Information Act. However, it withheld the names of the directors of Zimele Technology and the financial statements,” she said.

Smalberger wrote to the City’s chief financial officer Kevin Jacoby and director of supply chain Basil Chinasamy in September requesting the awarded tender be cancelled and re-advertised as per the powers invested in the city manager.

“It's mismanagement that no one voiced these concerns. I followed the correct channels and I haven't heard from the City. It's wasteful expenditure and someone should look into it.”

Zimele Technologies project manager Aysha Lagardien refused to comment on the matter.

Deputy mayor and mayco member for finance Ian Neilson said: “The basis of this tender is that it puts a contingency in place, so that when various departments need the training, that separate tenders or requests for quotations do not have to be advertised each time, as there is an ongoing need.

"The quantum of the training required for the duration of the contract is unknown until the departments make their requests and therefore the number of persons to be trained could not be provided in the tender.

"This is normal practice in this type of contract, which provides for a rate per service rather than an overall contract amount. In this instance three bids were received and evaluated by the bid evaluation committee. The committee confirmed in its report that the bid recommended for award represents value for money.”

Neilson said the outcome of this investigation would determine whether there are grounds for the city manager to invoke his powers to review the contract award.

