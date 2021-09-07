Lansdowne teen, 15, dies after he gets knocked over by two cars

Cape Town - A fifteen-year-old was killed on Tuesday afternoon, after he was struck by two vehicles in Lansdowne, Cape Town. According to ER24’s Russel Meiring, paramedics arrived on the accident scene, on the corners of Imam Haron and Hamilton Roads, at 2.48pm.

The paramedics found the 15-year-old lying in the middle of the road, while an off duty ER24 medic and a nurse were administering CPR on the teen. “ER24 medics continued CPR and performed several advanced life support interventions. “Unfortunately, despite the medics best efforts, the boy succumbed to his injuries.

“This incident's details are not known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” said Meiring. Earlier on Monday, 60 people were involved in an bus-car accident on the R321, in the direction of Theewaterskloof Dam, in the Viliersdorp area. According to Western Cape EMS spokesperson Deanna February, emergency services were notified at 6.53am, and several vehicles were dispatched to the scene, including two rescue vehicles, six provincial EMS ambulances and two private ambulances.