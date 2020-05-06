Laptops, cell phones and petty cash stolen in armed robbery at Khayelitsha animal clinic

Cape Town - The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday and laptops, cell phones, petty cash, and computer screens stolen. The clinic posted news about the robbery on Facebook, saying that they usually closed the gates during the lockdown and only open it to allow a pet (and sometimes their owners or specific visitors) in or out. On Wednesday, when the gates opened for this reason, a group of men ran in with guns. “Our staff are physically safe but emotionally very shaken. During lockdown things are already so stressful, losing money each week we go by, increased expenses and we have a half team on duty,” clinic spokesperson Marcelle du Plessis said. “They took our computers, cell phones, petty cash and some other funds we had on site. We have an armed private company who comes to collect float box from takings (from food sales and consultations) but unfortunately, they got to us before a collection.

“They also took all our flat screens which we were planning on connecting at all points in the clinic once our computer system was up and running,” Du Plessis said.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said that a robbery case has been opened for investigation.

“According to information four suspects, two armed with firearms entered the premises, threatened and robbed the employees of their cellular phones, laptops and cash.

“The suspects fled on foot, no injuries were reported. Police are following up on leads in order to bring the perpetrators to book,” she said.

Du Plessis added that the clinic’s main expenses are going to be to reconfigure cameras, edit the gate, security guard and “other security measures that we haven’t yet”.

“The reality is that we are going to have to replace goods and we also want to hire a security guard to keep us safe. Monetary donations will be very very helpful,” Du Plessis said.

The clinic’s Facebook post added that if people do wish to help with a monetary donation, well-functioning computers or cell phones that would also be appreciated.

“Our details are below, but please do not feel pressurised. We know everyone is on a tight budget.”

Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Standard Bank, Account number: 075595710, Branch: Rondebosch, Branch Code: 025009, Savings account, Reference: Robbery +Your Name.

https://www.mdzananda.co.za/donate-ctzx for SnapScan or other donation portals.