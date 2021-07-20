Latest taxi violence incident sees man gets shot near Atlantis

Cape Town - As Cape Town is held to ransom by taxi violence, the police have confirmed that they are investigating an attempted murder in the latest incident. On Tuesday, a 42-year-old man attached to a rival taxi association was shot and injured at about 4.30am at his home in Mnga Street in Witsand just outside Atlantis.

The warring associations are the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta). SAPS spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the shooting and said Atlantis police were probing a case of attempted murder. “According to reports, the victim got out of his house to start the vehicle when unknown males shot at him. He ran into the house.

“He sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and both legs. “He was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. “The motive can be taxi violence related. Additional uniformed officers have been deployed to bring stability to a volatile situation in the area,” Van Wyk said.

He has urged anyone with information to come forward or contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Van Wyk added that no other shooting incidents have been reported. This incident comes after a Golden Arrow bus driver was shot along the N2 highway near Borcherds Quarry on Monday.

On Monday evening, hundreds of commuters were left stranded after bus drivers refused to get behind the wheel as they feared for their safety. The driver was transported to a medical facility, but the incident has seen the bus service limiting the number of buses on the roads. Golden Arrow apologised to its commuters via its social media platforms on Monday but said the situation “simply became too volatile”.

“We take our responsibility to our passengers very seriously and know that you depend on us to get home, but today's events made it impossible. “Our drivers are scared and many of them are not willing to get behind the wheel and we understand this. “This means that we have no idea what operations tomorrow (Tuesday) will look like and unfortunately it is impossible to predict which routes and times will be affected. (sic)”