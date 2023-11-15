Latest triple killing in Grabouw adds to Western Cape safety worries

Cape Town - Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen says the province recorded some of the highest mass killings in the last two months. The most recent incident saw three young men gunned down in Grabouw on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson André Traut said the victims were in their twenties. “SAPS detectives attached to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit are probing the circumstances that left three male persons in their twenties with fatal gunshot wounds in Grabouw. “Information at our disposal suggests that unknown gunmen opened fire at the victims at around 10.30pm at Rooidakke in Grabouw, whereafter they fled the scene. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined.”

Allen said the latest mass murder was worrisome. “That yet another mass killing has occurred is deeply worrying. “September and October recorded some of the highest numbers in our province. SAPS intelligence has to start showing immediate improvements, as these killings cannot be left to continue unabated.

The killing added to the pile of mass shootings in the past few months. In KTC, Gugulethu, on the evening of September 25, five people were killed while sitting inside two cars. Five days later, four men and a woman were shot dead in Gugulethu.