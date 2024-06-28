Laughtons Hardware closes down after 104 years

Cape Town - The popular Laughtons Hardware store in Sea Point’s Main Road has closed its doors after 104 years, and according to a notification from the City of Cape Town a supermarket will take its place. According to the development application notice, the erven (428, 429, 1323 and 437) at 291, 293, 295 and 299 Main Road, includes an on-street loading bay, and the proposed plans by Tommy Brummer Town Planners say that the existing building has a floor space of 1 970m².

“Our application was made to consolidate the properties, cede a portion of road reserve to the City and to obtain a departure for the loading requirements as no on-site parking is available. “The application for consolidation was made as the existing operations straddle four property boundaries which would not allow for any future tenants to make use of the entire building as Laughtons currently does,” read a statement from the town planner. The Sea Point Fresnaye Bantry Bay Ratepayers’ and Residents’ Association (SFB) said it had received documentation outlining the scope of the development.