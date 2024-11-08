Lavender Hill bids farewell to Turner

Cape Town - The Lavender Hill community came together to remember Turner Adams, affectionately known as “Boeta Charlie”, who was laid to rest on Wednesday. Adams, 60, died on October 29, after his health took a turn for the worse due to tuberculosis (TB).

Once a high-ranking member of the feared 28’s prison gang, he turned his life around and became a source of inspiration for those around him. Tattooed from head to toe, Adams was incarcerated at the tender age of 15, spending nearly 20 years behind bars for housebreaking and theft. In recent years, he gained recognition not just for his role in local film Four Corners, but also for his steadfast dedication to community service.

Mark Nicholson, a close friend and president of the Lavender Hill Football Club, said Adams’s passing was a significant loss for the community. “After serving so much time in prison, he just wanted to bring change to our young people. He has been speaking to a lot of young boys about not going to prison and finishing their schooling,” he said. Nicholson said Adams was humble and devoted his life to helping others.

“Turner Adams to me personally was not given the recognition that he deserved, especially from a place of war, the company that used him to drive this project,” he said. His funeral service took place on an open field in Lavender Hill, near the Rise Above Development Programme, which he helped lead. In Lavender Hill, many remember Adams as a compassionate mentor who encouraged others to choose positive paths.

Shafiek Zeeman, Turner Adams’s brother, walks past the coffin with his daughter Asma at the service in Lavender Hill. Long-time friend, Mark Nicholson, pictured, right. Pic: Brenton Geach His presence embodied determination, kindness, and the belief that anyone can change their lives with hard work. Ralph Bouwers, a community worker, emphasised that the life experiences of elders like Adams is vital in today’s world, particularly in conflict-ridden areas. “Their life experiences enable them to guide troubled youth, offering hope and illumination in times of darkness.

“In the shadows of conflict, elders' wisdom shines like a lantern. “Their lived experiences and hardwon insights can light the way for younger generations, navigating life's tumultuous journey,” Bouwers said. Photojournalist Brenton Geach, who has been capturing Adams's story since they first met in 2003, shared that Adams was a well-informed individual who always stayed updated on world events.

Geach said many who had taken advantage of Adams’s story over the years didn’t bother to attend his funeral. “I met him when he was in and out of jail. I visited him twice in Pollsmoor. I knew his mother very well. I found him fascinating, he was out of the gang. His knowledge of the outside world was fascinating and Turner could tell a story,” he said. [email protected]