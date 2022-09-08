Lavender Hill community cries ‘no bail’ for double murder accused

Cape Town - Cole Nel, 21, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and attempted murder after he was identified by three people in Lavender Hill in connection with the killing of an alleged gangster and his 11-year-old boy on September 2. The State said Nel entered the home of alleged “Fast Guns” gang leader, 42-year-old Cheslyn Nelson, as a fellow gang member at 4pm and proceeded to the wendy house where the adults conversed and smoked together in the presence of 11-year old Jordan Calvin Brown, then went to the toilet.

“He left the toilet and came back with a firearm and shot and killed the 11-year-old boy, the leader of the Fast Guns, and shot one victim in the face, back and shoulders. Victims and family of the deceased who were in the house identified the accused,” the State said. It is further alleged that Nel was a member of Nelson’s gang but switched allegiances to an opposing gang. He is charged with two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm. A few months ago, Nel was released from custody after standing trial for the murder of 7-year-old Nathalia Pienaar, who was shot and killed in Lavender Hill on August 24, 2019.

Nel and two of his co-accused were acquitted with a “not guilty” finding by Judge Mark Sher. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed: “Waylin Andrews, Edwin Petersen and Cole Nel were found not guilty. Aspects of the witnesses’ evidence did not correspond and affected their credibility negatively.” Nel is now back in custody and intends to bring a bail application, with the State opposing his release on the basis that the alleged murder was premeditated and for his own safety, as the State fears Nel might be targeted by gang members and the community.

Jordan’s grandfather, Calvin Brown, was in court when Nel appeared. He said with tears in his eyes, “I have forgiveness in my heart, it doesn’t matter what happened, I have forgiveness. “Yes I am angry, but justice must be served and we as a family are not going to retaliate on anything. It’s very traumatic and hurtful, I don’t sleep well … it’s my only grandson,” Brown said as he started weeping. “I know the killer, I know the person and he has a humble family. I spoke to his brother two weeks ago, but they can’t be held accountable for their child’s deeds. People want to hurt them, but it doesn’t work that way by me.

“It’s very difficult, but because of my faith, I don’t hate him, I can’t hate him,” he said. Brown’s wife Levine said: “The fact that there was no remorse in his face today, we forgive in our hearts, but what hurt us the most was when he went down, he laughed about the case, that really hit us.” Tensions were high outside court after angry Lavender Hill residents and community members stormed out of the courtroom calling for no bail. On Tuesday night a vigil was held for the boy, whose funeral will be on Friday at St Paul’s Church in Lavender Hill.

